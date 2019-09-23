Leaked Letter: Trump Admin Working To Build Coalition In U.N. To ‘Protect The Unborn’

A leaked letter reveals that the United States is pushing fellow United Nations member states to join them in fighting “to protect the unborn.”

The letter, reviewed by The Guardian, which framed the message from the U.S. as an attempt to “rollback women’s rights,” was signed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Health and Human Services Sec. Alex Azar with the intent to deliver it to “sympathetic” participants of a “high-level” meeting on universal health coverage Monday.

In the letter, Pompeo and Azar urge fellow U.N. members to oppose the international organization’s healthcare policies which the Trump administration says have been falsely “reinterpreted” to promote abortion and “weaken the family.”

“As a key priority in global health promotion, we respectfully request that your government join the United States in ensuring that every sovereign state has the ability to determine the best way to protect the unborn and defend the family as the foundational unity of society vital to children thriving and leading healthy lives,” the joint letter reads, as reported by The Guardian.

“We remain gravely concerned that aggressive efforts to reinterpret international instruments to create a new international right to abortion and to promote international policies that weaken the family have advanced through some United Nations fora,” reads the letter. – READ MORE