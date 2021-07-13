Leaked Document Reveals That American Troops Might be Forced to Get COVID-19 Vaccines in September

The Biden Administration is preparing to force COVID-19 vaccines on our Armed Forces as soon as September if the full FDA approval on the vaccines goes through.

This information has been revealed by the Army Times who discovered a directive from the Army to their commands to prepare to administer mandatory vaccines once the full FDA approval on the vaccines becomes a reality.

The Army Times got an update to something called HQDA EXORD 225-21, COVID-19 Steady State Operations that said ““Commanders will continue COVID-19 vaccination operations and prepare for a directive to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for service members 01 September 2021, pending full FDA licensure. Commands will be prepared to provide a backbrief on service member vaccination status and way ahead for completion once the vaccine is mandated.”

The Biden folks are, of course, denying everything. As recently as last week military.com reported that the Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the Defense Department was only having “preliminary discussions” about what would happen in the future regarding possible mandatory vaccines.

And Army spokesperson, Major Jackie Wren, says she isn’t commenting on any leaked documents. – READ MORE

