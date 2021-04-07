Leaked Docs Show UK Government Has Planned For Vaccine Passports All Along

Despite consistently denying it, the UK government has planned for the rollout of vaccine passports all along, prompting charges that the “Covid passes are shrouded in government cover ups, lies and shady contracts.”

Privacy Watchdog Big Brother Watch points to an article in the London Guardian today that details how the vaccine passport system was in advanced stages back in December at the same time as ministers were telling the public there were no plans for them.

🚨SCOOP: Docs reveal Covid certificates were in advanced stages last year – when Ministers were claiming there were “no plans” for them. Covid passes are shrouded in government cover ups, lies and shady contracts…#StopVaccinePassportshttps://t.co/793NbIY04m @peterwalker99 — Big Brother Watch (@BigBrotherWatch) April 5, 2021

The article cites a government report dated 17 December, originating from Swiss-based consultancy firm Zühlke Engineering, the same company involved with the UK NHS track and tracing app.

The Guardian notes that the document “details research into possible public attitudes to a Covid certificate, sometimes called a domestic Covid passport. This would use vaccination status, a recent negative Covid test or proof of coronavirus antibodies to allow people into potentially packed places when the country opens up.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --