Leaked DHS email reveals Antifa violence in Portland is ‘organized,’ not ‘opportunistic’

Investigative reporter Catherine Herridge obtained a leaked email from a former top Homeland Security official on Monday revealing that Antifa violence in Portland is, in fact, organized.

Although the black-clad militant protesters have been mainstays in unrest across the country for years, those who claim to be members of Antifa often refuse to acknowledge centralized organization of their group.

Mark Bray, author of “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook,” recently claimed in an essay for the Washington Post that the government cannot designate Antifa as a “terrorist organization,” which President Donald Trump has threatened to do, because Antifa “is not an organization.”

Bray also claimed that Antifa is not associated with Black Lives Matter, the Democratic Party, or “liberal financiers like George Soros,” and that Antifa is not actually fascist.

The email — sent by Brian Murphy, former acting under secretary for intelligence and analysis at DHS, who has now become a government whistleblower — stated the violence seen in Portland over the summer has been “organized.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --