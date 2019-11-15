Leaked Bank Records Confirm Burisma-Biden Payments To Morgan Stanley Account

Documents allegedly leaked by the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office to CD Media have shed light on payments from Burisma Holdings to Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC, a corporation controlled by Hunter Biden partner (and fellow former Burisma board member) Devon Archer.

Archer was Yale roommates with John Kerry’s stepson Chris Heinz – the two of whom opened investment firm Rosemont Capital with Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. Rosemont Capital is the parent company of Rosemont Seneca Partners, LLC – the entity which receive the Burisma payments and in turn aid Biden.

Leaked transaction and bank records indicate an influx of large payments from Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings Limited to Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC, in what appears to be monthly payments of $83,333.33. pic.twitter.com/BZXi61NnOO — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

The newly leaked records show 45 payments between November 2014 and November 2015 totaling $3.5 million, mostly in increments of $83,333.33. The payments correspond to Morgan Stanley bank records the New York Times reported on earlier this year – submitted as evidence in a case against Archer who was convicted in a scheme to defraud pension funds and an Indian tribe of tens of millions of dollars. Archer’s conviction was overturned in November by a judge who felt that he may not have willingly participated in the scheme. – READ MORE