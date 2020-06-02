LEAKED AUDIO: U.S. Secretary of Defense Calls American Streets the “Battle Space”

Alarming leaked audio has surfaced from U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

“The “battle space” of America??? Not what America needs to hear…ever, unless we are invaded by an adversary or experience a constitutional failure…ie a Civil War…” — Tony Thomas, 11th Commander of US SOCOM, Ret.

