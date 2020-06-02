LEAKED AUDIO: U.S. Secretary of Defense Calls American Streets the “Battle Space”

Alarming leaked audio has surfaced from U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

“The “battle space” of America??? Not what America needs to hear…ever, unless we are invaded by an adversary or experience a constitutional failure…ie a Civil War…” — Tony Thomas, 11th Commander of US SOCOM, Ret.

Here’s the audio of the US secretary of defense referring to American streets as the “battle space” pic.twitter.com/SmqynReHTC — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) June 1, 2020

The “battle space” of America??? Not what America needs to hear…ever, unless we are invaded by an adversary or experience a constitutional failure…ie a Civil War… — Tony Thomas (@TonyT2Thomas) June 1, 2020

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --