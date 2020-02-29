Leaked Audio Exposes Bloomberg Saying He’ll “Drone” His Critics & Protect The Banks

Billionaire Democratic hopeful Michael Bloomberg vowed to “defend the banks” and jokingly suggested that he may hunt down his political rivals with Predator drones if elected, a leaked 2016 audio clip has revealed. While some may take it as a joke, giving power to a person who thinks killing people who disagree with him is a laughing matter is simply disturbing.

The Bloomberg campaign has confirmed the authenticity of the recording, which captured a speech he gave at a closed-door Goldman Sachs event at Yankee Stadium in June 2016. The clip was posted online by a self-styled disgruntled former Goldman executive several days ago and has since made the rounds.

(…)

While his campaign brushed off the remark as a joke, custom-tailored to the audience of corporate executives, Bloomberg seemed to be quite serious about his support for the banking industry at the time, arguing further that a strong banking system would boost job growth.

“But seriously… somebody’s gotta stand up and do what we need. A healthy banking system that’s going to take risks because that’s what creates the jobs for everybody. And nobody’s willing to say that. The trouble is, these campaigns in this day and age, really are about slogans and not about issues anymore,” he went on, lamenting that voters cast ballots based on the candidate they “hate the least.”

And that’s not the only concern, especially if you are critical of Bloomberg’s proposed policies. According to RT, in another excerpt from the nearly hour-long speech, which was uploaded last week by the user ‘cancelgoldman’ to SoundCloud, an audio-sharing platform, Bloomberg suggested that one of the benefits of being president is that as commander-in-chief can do away with inconvenient critics by taking them out with killer drones.

“It would have been a great job. No, I mean, you think about it, you have Predators, and the Predators have missiles, and I have a list of everybody that’s annoyed me or screwed me for the last 74 years, and bang-bang-bang-bang.” -Michael Bloomberg – READ MORE

