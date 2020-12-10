LEAK: Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf Cancels Christmas — Set to Close Bars, Restuarants, Sports & More TODAY

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has set a 4 pm press conference today and — according to high-placed sources in Harrisburg — the state’s chief tyrant is set to reportedly close vital parts of the state down until 2021.

These reportedly include closing of youth sports K-12 games and tournaments (pro sports not affected); all in dining/drinking at taverns and restaurants; reduced retail occupancy to stores at 50%; casinos closed; indoor gatherings no more than 10 people; outdoor no more than 50 people and more details are to come.

Proposed time frame: Starting 12:01 am THIS Saturday through Jan. 4, 2021.

This story is developing.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --