LAZARUS: MSM Resurrects Alan Greenspan to Slam Trump

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan said Wednesday that he rejects the Trump administration’s claims that foreign countries are taking advantage of the U.S. on trade issues.

Greenspan made the remark in an interview with CNBC, when asked by anchor Sara Elsen whether the U.S. was in a trade war with Canada and other countries hit by the administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum.

“We’re on the edge. I think we should be very sad if we do, because the presumption is that foreigners are ripping us off. It’s nonsense,” Greenspan said.

