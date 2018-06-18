True Pundit

Politics Security

LAZARUS: McCain finds enough strength to hammer Trump's immigration family separation policy

Posted on by
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) called on the Trump administration to rescind its zero-tolerance policy of separating families at the U.S. southern border on Monday, calling the policy “an affront to the decency of the American people.”

“The administration’s current family separation policy is an affront to the decency of the American people, and contrary to principles and values upon which our nation was founded. The administration has the power to rescind this policy. It should do so now,” McCain said in a tweet.

McCain’s criticism comes as the administration moves to defend itself from a barrage of bipartisan criticism on the policy.

