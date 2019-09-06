Lawyers for Epstein accuser Giuffre asking to interview Prince Andrew

Attorneys for Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre have asked to interview Prince Andrew in either the U.S. or the U.K. after writing a letter to him addressing the authenticity of a photo including him, Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Recent media reports citing sources close to the prince have alleged the photograph is “fake.”

Maxwell, who previously dated Epstein, who died by suicide in prison while facing sex trafficking and conspiracy charges, has been accused of working as an enabler to provide Epstein with young girls for sexual encounters. Maxwell denies Giuffre’s allegations. Prince Andrew issued a statement denying any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

A copy of the letter from Giuffre’s attorneys to the prince obtained by ABC News reads, in part: “While your recent press statements indicate your sincere desire to help the victims of sexual abuse, we are concerned that certain statements attribute to you (which we hope do not reflect your actual views) are quite inconsistent with a desire to deal responsibly with the serious allegations that have been made. We now see, for instance, a troubling assertion attributed to you that a well-documented photograph depicting you, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell in each other’s company is ‘fake.'” – read more