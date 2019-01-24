Lawyer Willing to Represent Families of Covington HS Students Pro Bono

One lawyer said Wednesday on Fox & Friends that he’s willing to represent the families of some Covington High School students pro bono.

Many online were quick to criticize the students from the Kentucky high school following the viral confrontation involving them and a Native American protester over the weekend.

The students were initially believed to be harassing the protester, Nathan Phillips, following the March for Life rally in Washington, D.C.

Subsequent video footage, however, revealed that the students were accosted and yelled at before Phillips and other Native American activists approached them. Another group — the so-called Black Hebrew Israelites — were heard shouting abuse at the students for wearing “Make America Great Again” hats.

Many people called for the students to have their private information revealed on social media, and a freelance journalist even wished death on the students.

Attorney Robert Barnes said that he represents families of students who were libeled, families of some children featured in photos of the encounter and alumni who want to seek legal remedy as well.

“A lot of these journalists that have been saying false statements about these kids … all you have to prove is that they were negligent in doing so, and by this standpoint, by this point in time, it is clear that anyone who continues to lie and lie about these kids has done so illegally and can be sued for it,” he said.

Barnes said that legal fees in libel lawsuits can amount to nearly $1 million in some cases, so he wanted to “equalize the playing field” in the case of some students. – READ MORE