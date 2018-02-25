Lawyer for Susan Rice Says Last-Minute Email Was to Create ‘Permanent Record’ of Obama-Comey Conversation

A lawyer for Susan Rice said in a letter Friday that the former national security adviser sent herself an email on her last day in office documenting a meeting with President Obama and his top national security advisers about sharing intelligence with the incoming Trump administration in order to create a “permanent record” of the discussion.

Kathryn H. Ruemmler of Latham & Watkins LLP wrote:

Given the importance and sensitivity of the subject matter, and upon the advice of the White House Counsel’s Office, Ambassador Rice created a permanent record of the discussion. Ambassador Rice memorialized the discussion on January 20, because that was the first opportunity she had to do so, given the particularly intense responsibilities of the National Security Advisor during the remaining days of the Administration and transition.

The letter, reported by Politico, was sent in response to a list of questions from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Crime and Terrorism Subcommittee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC), after they discovered an email Rice had sent herself on January 20, 2017 at 12:15 p.m. — as she was leaving office. – READ MORE

