Lawyer of Conservative Reporter Attacked by Antifa Sends Fiery Warning of Plan to Sue Them into ‘Oblivion’

The attorney of the conservative journalist who was assaulted by members of Antifa over the weekend gave a fiery warning on Twitter to his client’s alleged assailants.

On Saturday, Andy Ngo — a reporter for Quillette with a long history of covering Antifa protests — was attacked by members of the militant political organization as he was covering a protest between them and the white supremacist group the Proud Boys in Portland, Oregon.

Days later, in the early hours of Monday morning, Ngo’s attorney — Harmeet K. Dhillon — took to Twitter warning the Antifa “criminals” that she would sue them into “oblivion” for the attack, and that not even their “avocado toast stands” or “yoga studios” would be safe.

Goodnight everyone except Antifa criminals who I plan to sue into oblivion and then sow salt into their yoga studios and avocado toast stands until nothing grows there, not even the glimmer of a violent criminal conspiracy aided by the effete impotence of a cowed city government. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) July 1, 2019

She also blasted the "effete impotence" of Portland's "cowed city government."