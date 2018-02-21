Lawyer Mocks Mueller’s ‘Magical Ability’ to Indict with Non-Collusion Allegations

Revelation of a new arrest in special counsel Robert Mueller’s wide-ranging probe into Russian election meddling adds to the growing body of evidence that the investigation has little to do with President Donald Trump, a lawyer said Tuesday.

Robert Barnes, a constitutional and civil rights lawyer based in California, said on “The Laura Ingraham Show” Tuesday that those defendants all resemble Van Der Zwaan in an important respect — they have nothing to do with Trump or Russian collusion.

“It’s sort of the magical ability of the Mueller team to keep indicting people for things that don’t actually involve the Trump campaign … So it’s another process crime where a lawyer didn’t take his own advice to never talk to the FBI without another lawyer present,” he said.

Barnes said the longer the Mueller probe goes on, the more it calls into question why Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein ever appointed him.

“It’s the only special counsel appointment I’ve ever seen that didn’t identify any crime as the basis for the authorization in the first place,” he said. “Rosenstein appeared to be more motivated by whatever he did in signing off on FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] warrants he probably shouldn’t have signed off on.” – READ MORE

