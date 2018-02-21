Lawyer linked to ex-Trump adviser pleads guilty to lying to FBI

A lawyer connected to former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of lying to investigators, as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Alex Van Der Zwaan was charged by Mueller’s team with making false statements to investigators in an interview about his time working for a law firm hired by the Ukraine Ministry of Justice in 2012, when he helped produce a report on the trial of Ukrainian politician Yulia Tymoshenko. According to The Washington Post, Van Der Zwaan is the son-in-law of Russian oligarch German Khan.

That firm, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, told The Associated Press that it fired Van Der Zwaan last year and has been cooperating with authorities. The New York Times reported in September that the Justice Department had requested documents from the firm related to its work in Ukraine on behalf of the government of Russia-aligned President Viktor Yanukovych.

The Times reported that the report the New York-based firm drafted was used to justify the jailing of Tymoshenko — a political rival of Yanukovych.

Van Der Zwaan is accused of lying about his last communication with Gates, who was indicted in October along with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort on charges related to their work in Ukraine. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *