Lawsuits over Elon Musk’s ‘funding secured’ tweet could potentially cost Tesla billions

Early last week, Elon Musk took to Twitter and said that funding to take Tesla private at $420/share was secured. In the wake of Musk’s tweet, Tesla shares immediately jumped by more than 10%, effectively putting some serious pressure on Tesla short sellers in the process. As we would later find out, funding for Musk’s plan was not, in fact, secured in any sense of the word.

Before long, accusations that Musk engaged in blatant stock manipulation began making the rounds. Not surprisingly, the bizarre tweet put Tesla’s mercurial CEO in hot water, with the SEC last week even launching a preliminary investigation into the matter. The SEC, though, could be the least of Tesla’s worries.

According to Charles Gasparino of Fox Business News, Tesla board members are far more anxious about what a deluge of class action lawsuits against the company would mean for the company’s bottom line. Gasparino notes that Tesla’s legal team has determined that the fallout from Musk’s tweets could cost the company millions in legal fees and potentially billions in damages from investor lawsuits. Interestingly enough, Tesla has reportedly already hired three outside law firms to handle impending suits.

"One of their main worries," Gasparino said earlier today, "in addition to the SEC, is the private litigation, and they're starting to think about how much potential liability exists in the private litigation if investors sue, claiming that they lost money based on Musk's tweet."

Elon Musk was one of the top fifty donors to the House Republican’s “Protect the House” PAC, sending in nearly $40,000, according to Salon.

Other donors sent more than a quarter-million to benefit House Republicans, but many Democrats question Musk’s relatively small donation because of his position on climate change.

Although Musk claims to donate as a type of foot-in-the-door, many Democrats do not see it that way. Some feel it is an abandonment of liberals while others are planning to sell Tesla stock and boycott their products.

Well at least most of his Tesla customers aren’t liberals…oh wait… https://t.co/EprZqN0AQX — andy lassner (@andylassner) July 14, 2018

Nice to know the person responsible for making electric cars is able to divorce himself from climate change by donating to the very people who deny its existence. I traded my Tesla in last week after my friend’s Tesla caught on fire, so I saved a trip https://t.co/rDqiERd8qt — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 14, 2018

Just sold my @Tesla stock. — Zach Hunter (@zachjhunter) July 14, 2018

Not every liberal group abandoned Musk, however. The strongest defense came from the climate activists at the Sierra Club.