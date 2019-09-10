Lawsuit: Illegal Aliens Worked for 10 Years Using Stolen Identities at Plant

Some illegal aliens arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency last month in raids at five food processing plants worked illegally under stolen identities for more than 10 years, a lawsuit claims.

Last month, ICE agents conducted the largest workplace raid in more than a decade across five food processing plants in Mississippi, netting the arrests of 680 illegal aliens. That same day, though, ICE officials said they released about 300 of the illegal workers back into the U.S. on “humanitarian grounds” while more than 200 of the illegal workers had prior criminal records.

A lawsuit filed by Koch Foods Inc., one of the food processing plants raided by ICE, alleges that a number of illegal aliens who worked at the company had been doing so since at least a decade under stolen identities of American citizens.

For example, when Koch Foods handed over employee records to the federal government in 2008, some of those records included cases of illegal aliens who were employed under stolen identities. Some of those illegal aliens continued to work at Koch Foods until the ICE raid on August 7, 2019.