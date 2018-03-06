Lawsuit: ESPN executives kept ‘scoreboards’ naming female colleagues they are targeting for sex; Openly watched porn

Former ESPN anchor and legal analyst Adrienne Lawrence filed a sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit against the network Sunday, including allegations that the company’s human resources department “colluded” in its corrupt ways.

According to documents obtained by The Connecticut Law Tribune, male executives would “keep ‘scoreboards’ naming female colleagues they are targeting for sex.” The suit also alleges men would openly watch porn on their work computers and make lewd comments in her presence, including wondering what singer Rihanna must “taste like,” the NY Post reports. The lawsuit contains a total of 85 pages worth of accusations, dating back to 2015.

ESPN has responded to the allegations, telling Fox News in a statement:

“We conducted a thorough investigation of the claims Adrienne Lawrence surfaced to ESPN and they are entirely without merit. Ms. Lawrence was hired into a two-year talent development program and was told that her contract would not be renewed at the conclusion of the training program. At that same time, ESPN also told 100 other talent with substantially more experience, that their contracts would not be renewed. The company will vigorously defend its position and we are confident we will prevail in court.”

