Lawsuit: Actress, Model Beaten By 10-15 Attackers: ‘F*** Those White B****es’

An actress and a model were allegedly attacked by a group of about 10–15 individuals early Sunday morning after leaving a Manhattan bar, a lawsuit claims.

According to the New York Post, the suit says actress Jennifer Agostini, 43, and swimsuit model Prendinellys Garcia, 47, were attacked on their way out of the Sky Room. The attackers reportedly yelled racist comments at the women during the beatdown, including: “white motherf***ers,” “dirty white b****es,” and “f*** those white b****es and their money.”

The lawsuit is “seeking to force the venue to hang on to surveillance footage” and other records of the alleged attack, the Post reported.

The victims, according to the Post, have not filed a police report.

“It was just this stampede as we were leaving,” Agostini told the New York outlet. “We just got rushed and assaulted by, I can’t tell you by how many people.”

Agostini sent photos to the Post of her bruised, swollen, and scarred face, which can be viewed below. – READ MORE