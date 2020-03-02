Lawsuit: 1.6K Dead People Registered to Vote in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

A lawsuit filed against Allegheny County, Pennsylvania alleges that nearly 1,600 dead people are registered to vote in the 2020 election in the county.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation filed suit against Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh is located, for their alleged ineffectiveness in cleaning up their voter rolls. The lawsuit claims there are about 1,583 dead people still on the county voter rolls:

The Foundation reviewed birthdates from a portion of the County’s voter registration list against records in the Social Security Death Index. After matching other biographical information, the Foundation found 1,583 deceased registrants whose registrations should have been canceled, yet they remain actively registered to vote in the County.

Similarly, the lawsuit claims there are close t0 7,500 voter registrations that have been flagged as duplicates but that remain on the voter rolls. In one case, the lawsuit claims, an individual registered to vote up to seven times in one day while out of state. – READ MORE

