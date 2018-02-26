Politics Security
Lawmakers Punish Delta After NRA Boycott; Could Cost Anti-Gun Airline Zealots Untold Millions
So, Delta Airlines, you want to boycott the NRA?
That will cost you untold millions.
Enjoy your boycott.
Sheep.
The @Delta tax break is effectively dead in Georgia unless the company reverses its stance on the @NRA. #gapol https://t.co/ipPwoZlNJA
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) February 26, 2018
Georgia Senate grounds @Delta‘s long-sought state sales tax break after GOP revolt over the airline’s break with the @NRA. #gapol
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) February 26, 2018