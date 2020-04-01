Lawmakers Move To Rescind Stimulus For Kennedy Center After Musician Layoffs

Congressman Bryan Steil (R-WI) has introduced a bill to rescind $25 million in stimulus funding for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts — the home of the National Symphony Orchestra and Washington National Opera — after the organization furloughed nearly 100 orchestra members immediately after the stimulus bill was signed.

“Some in Washington felt it was important to spend $25 million of taxpayer dollars on the Kennedy Center when there are obviously bigger needs right now. This is frivolous spending in the midst of a national emergency. Coronavirus requires a serious and targeted response,” said Steil.

The new bill, which has been co-sponsored by 13 other legislators, would revoke the center’s bailout and give it “back to the American people,” says House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who is a co-sponsor.

“If an organization is receiving assistance from the federal government, we expect them to take care of their workers. As we take further Congressional action to fight the Coronavirus’ devastating impact on families and our economy, I call on Speaker Pelosi to finally put the American people, not special interests, first,” said Scalise.

As The Washington Free Beacon previously reported, The Kennedy Center informed orchestra musicians last week that they should “proceed as if their final paycheck will be April 3,” and that they will not be paid until the center re-opens again. – READ MORE

