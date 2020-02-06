Lawmakers File Ethics Complaint, Resolution Condemning Pelosi For Ripping Up Speech

Multiple lawmakers indicated on Wednesday that they were taking action against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for ripping up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address last night.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) wrote on Twitter: “BREAKING: I’m filing an ethics complaint against @SpeakerPelosi for destroying @realDonaldTrump’s State of the Union speech. Her conduct was beneath the dignity of the House, and a potential violation of law (18 USC 2071). Nobody is above the law. She must be held accountable.”

In a letter addressed to Ethics Committee Chairman Ted Deutch (D-FL), Gaetz requested that the Committee open an investigation “into Speaker Pelosi’s flagrant violation of decorum, as defined in clauses 1 and 2 of House Rule XXIII, and request a criminal referral for her potential violation of 18 U.S.C. §2071 (Concealment, removal, or mutilation of documents), following President Trump’s recent State of the Union address of February 4, 2020. Her unseemly behavior certainly warrants censure.”

Later in the letter, Gaetz added: “It is hard to overlook the symbolism of such a gesture — the sense that Speaker Pelosi was utterly dismissive of the President’s achievements, and, more importantly, the achievements of the American people.” – READ MORE