Lawmakers call for Fauci resignation or firing ‘immediately’ amid COVID flip-flops

Amid the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated mask guidance and new information coming to light about the origins of COVID-19, experts and Americans alike are questioning the credibility of those calling the shots throughout the pandemic — including the high-profile Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“The agency has lost all credibility,” Dr. Marty Makary, Fox News medical contributor and professor of health policy and management at Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health, said. “They have been consistently delinquent, misrepresenting COVID risk levels. The public sees through the CDC’s flawed guidance on schools, travel and summer camps that use the guise of science. That’s why 52% of Americans no longer trust the CDC.”

Dr. Brett Giroir, the former White House Coronavirus Task Force testing czar and former Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) assistant secretary, said the confusion surrounding the CDC’s new guidance is a result of “awful communication and planning around the guidance” as well as a “terrible choice of words.”

“The real message is: If you are vaccinated, and not in a special group like the immunosuppressed, it is safe for you and for others around you for you to be without a mask indoors,” Giroir said. “But, if you are in areas of significant disease or in a high risk circumstance and you are not vaccinated, it is still safer to wear a mask than not to wear one.”

On top of mistrust in the CDC, Fauci’s credibility is wavering, some experts claim. He recently said he is “not convinced” COVID-19 developed naturally outside of a Wuhan lab, as a report came out that three Wuhan lab workers were diagnosed with COVID-like symptoms just before the official outbreak in China.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky testified Wednesday that a laboratory origin of COVID-19 is “one possibility.”

Yet, in May 2020, Fauci told National Geographic: “What’s out there now is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated.” But in May, he flip-flopped.

When asked by a Politifact reporter if he was still confident that COVID-19 developed naturally, he said: “No, actually no, I’m not convinced about that.” – READ MORE

