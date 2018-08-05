Lawmaker Under Heavy Fire After Stomach-Churning Nude Photo Scandal Breaks

In what was easily the most stomach-churning, dispiriting political story of the week, an Illinois state representative has resigned after his ex-girlfriend alleged he used naked photos of her to lure men into explicit, sexually charged online discussions.

According to Politico, first-term Illinois state Rep. Nick Sauer was drummed out after Kate Kelly, his former girlfriend, filed a complaint with the Illinois’ Office of the Legislative Inspector General.

Kelly’s complaint stated Sauer used the pictures on an Instagram account “to catfish other men using my privately shared naked photos. Nick would use this account to direct message men with my photos to engage in graphic conversations of a sexual nature. The men believed they were communicating with me and Nick shared private details of my life.”

The complaint also claims Kelly has filed a complaint with the Chicago Police Department over Sauer’s use of the photos and that law enforcement is conducting “an active investigation” into the allegations. Chicago Police have not yet responded to a Freedom of Information Act request in the matter.

Kelly told Politico that the two started a long-distance relationship on dating app Tinder and that she moved to Chicago in 2017 to be with him. However, the two broke up earlier this year, apparently because Sauer was seeing other women.

“The man that I loved and honored for over two years, unfortunately, did not exist. Until I moved to Chicago to be closer to him, he and I would share very private photos with each other, as many couples do,” Kelly said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1