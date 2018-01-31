Lawless Democrats Bring More Than Two Dozen Illegal Aliens to Trump’s SOTU

More than two dozen illegal aliens are expected to attend President Trump’s “State of the Union” (SOTU) address with Democrats to demand an immediate large-scale amnesty.

Democrats like Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), who has said he’s working “full time” for illegal aliens, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) are just a couple of the left-wing lawmakers who are bringing illegal aliens as their dates to Trump’s SOTU.

The dozens of illegal aliens joined Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in a press conference wherein they demanded the immediate passage of the “DREAM Act” which would give amnesty to potentially all 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. at the expense of America’s working and middle-class communities.

The open borders lobby has announced that illegal aliens from California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Virginia are expected to attend Trump’s SOTU address, including the wives of illegal aliens who were deported back to their native countries. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

President Donald Trump used his first official State of the Union address to propose a compromise on immigration. While offering an amnesty to 1.8 million so-called “Dreamers” — illegal aliens who entered the country as minors — Trump also insisted that “Americans are dreamers, too.”

So tonight, I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties — Democrats and Republicans — to protect our citizens of every background, color, religion, and creed. My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans — to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American Dream. Because Americans are dreamers too. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

In his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump said his ongoing work to cut regulations and governmental red tape will enhance the American economy.

Trump pointed specifically to the city of Detroit, Michigan, which has seen an increase in urban blight and unemployment.

Trump said previously-enacted regulations “crippled” the American auto industry, hurting the Motor City. – READ MORE