Lawless Chicago: High-Ranking Police Officer Fatally Gunned Down at Thompson Center

Multiple sources tell the ABC7 I-Team an officer shot while assisting a tactical team at a state government office building downtown has died.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the off-duty officer was shot around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the James R. Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph. The officer was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The victim was found in a stairwell in the building. The I-Team has learned the officer was shot twice in the head.

Guglielmi said that Superintendent Eddie Johnson is on his way to the Thompson Center. Gugliemi said on Twitter the officer was shot by “an assailant.” The ABC7 I-Team has learned the officer is in critical condition. The I-Team has also learned that the officer shot is a high-ranking district police official who was trying to break up a gun deal.

BREAKING: A high-ranking Chicago Police officer was shot fatally Tuesday afternoon near the Thompson Center downtown. https://t.co/n9aIgoTmxw pic.twitter.com/53TqOS3pPQ — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) February 13, 2018

"Prognosis is dire" on CPD officer shot, assisting tactical team on arrest, shooting took place at the Thompson Center 2p #CPD — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) February 13, 2018

Just talked to two bystanders who came outside after the shots were fired. Said scene was chaotic, lots of screaming, lots of cops. They saw one well-dressed man being searched and taken into custody by police near the entrance of the State of Illinois building. pic.twitter.com/m0xjh6hFJN — Mitch Smith (@MitchKSmith) February 13, 2018

