Lawless Chicago: High-Ranking Police Officer Fatally Gunned Down at Thompson Center

Multiple sources tell the ABC7 I-Team an officer shot while assisting a tactical team at a state government office building downtown has died.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the off-duty officer was shot around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the James R. Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph. The officer was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The victim was found in a stairwell in the building. The I-Team has learned the officer was shot twice in the head.

Guglielmi said that Superintendent Eddie Johnson is on his way to the Thompson Center. Gugliemi said on Twitter the officer was shot by “an assailant.” The ABC7 I-Team has learned the officer is in critical condition. The I-Team has also learned that the officer shot is a high-ranking district police official who was trying to break up a gun deal.

Chicago Shooting: CPD commander fatally shot at Thompson Center in Loop ID'd
Chicago Shooting: CPD commander fatally shot at Thompson Center in Loop ID'd

A CPD commander shot while assisting a tactical team at a state government office building in downtown Chicago has died.
