Law Student Receives ‘Fantastic Advice’ from Justice Gorsuch: Learn to Win or Lose Graciously

When penning a letter to a justice of the Supreme Court, one law student wasn’t sure if he would receive a response — until, to his “surprise,” he got some “fantastic advice” back.

A few months had passed since the University of Dayton rising 2nd-year law student Patrick Sobkowski wrote a letter to Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch “asking for advice as [he made his] way through law school.”

“It was an extremely pleasant surprise to come home to a response from him,” Sobkowski tweeted.

Fantastic advice; regardless of whether you are a lawyer or not.

The student said that regardless of pursuing a degree as a lawyer or not, Gorsuch offered "fantastic advice" to anyone.