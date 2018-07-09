Law Professor Labels SCOTUS Nominee ‘Extremist’ for Believing in 2nd Amendment

A law professor described Judge Thomas Hardiman, a candidate for the impending Supreme Court nomination, as a “Second Amendment extremist” for his originalist view of the Constitution, specifically regarding the Second Amendment.

Adam Winkler, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles School of Law, argued that if Hardiman were confirmed, the Supreme Court would be more likely to take up cases challenging current firearm laws, lending the potential for those laws to be struck down.

Consequently, with Hardiman on the Supreme Court, there would be more legal gun ownership in what are now heavily regulated states like California and Connecticut.

“He believes the government has very little leeway in regulating guns,” Winkler told The Washington Post.

“He thinks the only type of gun-control laws that are constitutionally permissible are the ones that existed at the founding,” he said. – READ MORE

