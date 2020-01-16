Law Prof Turley: Pelosi ‘Destroyed’ Democrats’ Case For Impeachment

George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley, who served last month as one of three House Judiciary Committee legal academic witnesses on the topic of the U.S. Constitution’s specified criteria for impeachment, has been very outspoken since his testimony. Shortly after testifying, Turley took to the Los Angeles Times to pen an over-arching message to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Democrats: You have rushed this process and have not sufficiently convinced the American public. “The problem is that this is the thinnest record of any modern impeachment as well as arguably the shortest impeachment investigation in history,” he wrote in the Times.

Later last month, as The Daily Wire reported, Turley — who, despite being House Republicans’ lone witness at the aforementioned House Judiciary Committee hearing last month, is hardly a Republican partisan and is best described as an old-school liberal civil libertarian — took to The Hill to defend his decision to testify as a Republican-called witness. “Journalist Henry Louis Mencken once observed, ‘Say what you will about the Ten Commandments, you must always come back to the pleasant fact that there are only ten of them,’” Turley wrote. “Despite unending respect for Mencken, this is an occasion in which I found him mistaken, after I violated the Eleventh Commandment, ‘Thou shalt not testify for Republicans.’”

Now, as Fox News reports, Turley has written a blog post that is simply scathing of Pelosi’s decision to delay the formal transmission of impeachment articles from the House of Representatives to the Senate in a (failed) attempt to extract procedural concessions from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as to the conduct of a prospective impeachment trial.

“From the outset, the ploy of Pelosi withholding the House impeachment articles was as implausible as it was hypocritical,” Turley wrote yesterday in a column entitled, “Pelosi’s Blunder: How the House Destroyed its Own Case for Impeachment.” – READ MORE