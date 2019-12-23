Law Enforcement Declares New York MS-13 Gang ‘Inoperable’

The MS-13 gang in Suffolk County, New York, has been rendered “inoperable” following a massive inter-agency operation, law enforcement officials said Friday.

Ninety-six gang members will face criminal charges in the largest decimation of the gang in New York state history, ABC News reports. The charges are the result of a two-year investigation coordinated among several agencies.

Law enforcement officials also say the operation helped thwart at least seven murder plots.

President Donald Trump has referred to MS-13 as “animals” and called for harsher immigration laws to combat the flow of the gang’s members into the country. Trump visited Suffolk County to address gang violence in the opening months of his presidency and returned again in 2018 for a briefing from local leaders on how best to stem its growth. – READ MORE