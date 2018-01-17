After LaVar Ball Blasts Trump and Sends His Sons to Play Overseas, Karma Strikes in Pro Debut

LaVar Ball and his son LiAngelo Ball made headlines in November after LiAngelo was caught allegedly shoplifting in China and detained by the Chinese government.

President Donald Trump happened to be on a trip through Asia at the time and requested that Ball be released. LiAngelo then thanked Trump, but he later claimed he was forced by UCLA. LaVar then fired shots at Trump.

However, things aren’t turning out as LaVar would have hoped. In their pro debut in Lithuania against the Lietkabelis Panevezys, neither of the Ball brothers scored a single point. The two went a combined 0-for-7 from the floor, and their team, BC Prienai, lost, 95-86.

The one time LiAngelo managed to sink a shot, his foot was out of bounds:

LiAngelo nails this trey… but his foot was out of bounds (via @overtime) pic.twitter.com/van9AuVuKF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 13, 2018

And the only time LaMelo was able to make a shot was after the buzzer went off:

LaMelo flushes this in style… but it wasn't fast enough (via @overtime) pic.twitter.com/9pRC4mnluQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 13, 2018

