Laureate CEO Who Paid Bill Clinton $17M For Part-Time Work Steps Down

Doug Becker, Laureate Education’s founding CEO who recruited former President Bill Clinton as honorary chairman and enmeshed his company with the Clinton Foundation, announced Thursday that he is stepping down, The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group has learned

Laureate was considered a poster child for the Clinton Foundation’s “pay-to-play” image problems. Laureate donated between $1 to $5 million to Clinton’s family charity in addition to paying him $17.6 million for part-time work as honorary chairman.

Becker headed a separate nonprofit organization, the International Youth Foundation (IYF), which received at least $17 million from the Department of State’s Agency for International Development while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state. After Hillary left the State Department in 2013, aid to the IYF plummeted to $6 million in 2014 and dwindled to $3.8 million in 2015.

The IYF has received nearly $2 million in 2017, but those funds were originally allocated in 2012 and 2013, according to USAspending.gov, a government website that tracks federal expenditures. – READ MORE