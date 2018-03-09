Laura Ingraham’s On-Air Exchange With Dem Baltimore Mayor Boils Over: ‘Get Your Facts Straight’ (VIDEO)

On Wednesday night, Fox News host Laura Ingraham invited Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh on her show after she made the decision to send 60 buses full of students to Washington, D.C.

After the mayor stated that she wanted to help the students “have their voices to be heard,” Ingraham confronted the mayor over Baltimore having “some of the toughest gun laws” in the country.

“You are suffering in Baltimore … from declining enrollment, you’re suffering from a huge budget deficit, while your office is adding 20 staffers,” Ingraham said. ”[…] Why is that your job, why is that your job as the mayor of Baltimore to assist student activists? Are you doing that for the March for Life next January?” – READ MORE

