Laura Ingraham: ‘Very unwise’ if Trump is criticizing Sessions’s accent, education

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Thursday that if President Trump was criticizing Attorney General Jeff Sessions‘s accent and education background it would likely antagonize some of the president’s most loyal supporters in Alabama.

“Very unwise if @ realDonaldTrump is criticizing Sessions’ accent and legal pedigree—unless POTUS wants to offend his most ardent ‘Bama supporters,” Ingraham tweeted.

Very unwise if @realDonaldTrump is criticizing Sessions’ accent and legal pedigree—unless POTUS wants to offend his most ardent ‘Bama supporters. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 30, 2018

Ingraham’s comments came a day after Politico reported that Trump has told aides that he doesn’t like the former Alabama senator’s Southern accent or the fact that Sessions doesn’t have a degree from an Ivy League school. – READ MORE

President Trump continued his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessionson Saturday, accusing the former senator of not understanding “what is happening” at the Justice Department under his watch.

“Jeff Sessions said he wouldn’t allow politics to influence him only because he doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position,” the president tweeted.

Jeff Sessions said he wouldn’t allow politics to influence him only because he doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position. Highly conflicted Bob Mueller and his gang of 17 Angry Dems are having a field day as real corruption goes untouched. No Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

.@LindseyGrahamSC “Every President deserves an Attorney General they have confidence in. I believe every President has a right to their Cabinet, these are not lifetime appointments. You serve at the pleasure of the President.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

In a pair of tweets Saturday morning, the president wrote that Sessions was allowing Robert Mueller to have a “field day” at the Justice Department after the attorney general’s decision last year to recuse himself from the investigation into the Trump campaign.- READ MORE

