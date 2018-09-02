LAURA INGRAHAM TRASHES DECISION TO OMIT AMERICAN FLAG FROM ‘FIRST MAN’ SCENE

“They decided not to show Neil Armstrong planting the American flag on the moon, which is of course a fact of his life,” guest Raymond Arroyo told Ingraham before quoting Gosling’s reasoning. “Now, I don’t understand how planting a flag on the moon in any way contradicts his being a humble hero or being reluctant to embrace that moniker as the hero.”

“It’s another way of trashing patriotism,” Ingraham said. “It’s another way of moving beyond the nationalism or nationalistic spirit, fervor of the moment. And Chuck Yeager basically threw some water on what Gosling said, that he didn’t consider it an American achievement. It’s ridiculous.”

"Stick to the facts," said Arroyo. "He planted an American flag. Plant an American flag. Now there's a boycott movement. Boycott 'First Man' movement. And this thing is sparking all sorts of outrage and it's not even out yet."

Chuck Yeager, a World War II fighter pilot ace who became the first known pilot to break the sound barrier, took a swipe at Hollywood on Friday over the upcoming movie “First Man.”

@GenChuckYeager Ryan Gosling is coming out with the movie First Man where it portrays Neil Armstrong as a liberal progressive anti Trump (in spirit) non-flag waiver. Probably agree with the National Anthem kneelers, too; at least in Hollywood's liberal imagination. For your Info. — Clarence Swirly (@ClarenceSwirly) August 31, 2018

That’s not the Neil Armstrong I knew — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) August 31, 2018

Later, he stepped up criticism, taking a swipe at Hollywood.

More Hollywood make-believe — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) August 31, 2018

