Laura Ingraham to Take Over Hannity’s Fox News Time Slot: Report

Laura Ingraham, the radio host and Fox News commentator, is about to become a prime time host on the conservative cable network.

Ingraham is expected to take over the 10 p.m. hour on Fox News, according to people who spoke on condition of anonymity.

While there may be one or two final details to negotiate, Ingraham has been telling friends that the deal is essentially done, the sources said.

Her new show will be part of a broader change to the network’s top-rated prime time lineup. Sean Hannity’s show, currently at 10 p.m., will move one hour earlier to 9 p.m., multiple sources confirmed.
And “The Five,” a talk show originally named for its 5 p.m. time slot, will shift from 9 p.m. back to its namesake hour.

The changes come on the heels of Eric Bolling’s exit from Fox and the cancellation of his 5 p.m. show “Fox News Specialists” last Friday.

Fox is temporarily replacing the “Specialists” with news programming. But “The Five” will move back to 5 p.m. in the coming weeks, the sources said.

The launch date for Ingraham’s new show is unknown. But the sources said the new schedule is confirmed and known among senior staffers. This is a change from last month, when the talks between Ingraham and Fox were first reported.

  • CatherineOfTexas

    who cares? we are screwed and fox is useless. there is a spy ring in congress, murders, child, drug and weapon trafficking and nothing is being done to protect average americans. the elite have destroyed the country.

  • oregun

    That pretty much sums it up!

  • ladyforfreedom

    Shucks…now I have to choose between Hannity or The Wayne Dupree Show….that’s not fair!!!

  • momprayn

    Yes ma’m – btw I’m also a Texan. As I’ve been posting elsewhere re 9/11, the Elites (Shadow Government/Deep State Globalist cabal) want us to focus our angst at the “radical terrorists” to deflect from the real terrorists of the globe — “them”.
    They are the ones instigating, funding, aiding all this death and destruction – for decades. The media are their PR people, even Fox. It also gives them excuses to have their continuous wars. Many are Luciferians (satanists) that are also doing horrendous things such as child sex trafficking, drugs, etc. And no one is stating who the real, worse terrorists are and protecting the law abiding citizens. Just more complaining, listing them (as Hannity does ad nauseum), threatening – all to no avail……ever. No doubt bc they want to continue living………

  • Ann Marie

    Although I kind of agree with CatherineOfTexas, we have to hold on to the little bit we have left so I will say that I would be happy to see Sean Hannity at 9 and Laura Ingraham at 10 is a big plus !!

  • disqus_tk6e1XOPLN

    That’s the truth Catherine, a sorry state of affairs

  • A_V

    Laura will keep people’s tv on thru Hannity show, personally Sean grates on me, I do however like Laura. If I hear Sean mention that he was a “commoner” one more time I may forever quit Fox News.

  • fb274

    Maybe,maybe not. Fox denies for now.