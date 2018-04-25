View our Privacy Policy

Laura Ingraham shames advertisers who left her show: ‘They all gave in to the mob’ (VIDEO)

During her radio show Monday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham castigated advertisers who bailed on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” at Parkland, Florida, student David Hogg’s prompting.

Ingraham also blasted leftists for mocking her and other conservatives who share her values.

She kicked off a portion of one of her radio segments by highlighting liberal hypocrisy.

Her lead example was The Atlantic, which fired writer Kevin Williamson earlier this month over his abortion views. – READ MORE

