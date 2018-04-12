Laura Ingraham loses more sponsors after blasting left for stifling free speech

Two more sponsors have pulled their support from Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” after the controversial David Hogg-led boycott against Laura Ingraham and her show.

Blue Apron and SlimFast are the two most recent sponsors to yank their advertisements from Ingraham’s show.

In a Twitter statement, the weight-management company wrote, “We have stopped advertising on the Laura Ingraham show and have no plans to resume in the near future. We are also monitoring all ad placements carefully.”

Blue Apron, an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service, shortly followed suit and shared a similar social media statement.

“We were unaware that our ad would be running on The Laura Ingraham Angle last night. We will no longer be advertising on the show, and will be working with our media buying partners to more closely monitor where our ads appear going forward,” the statement read. – READ MORE

