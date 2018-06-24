Laura Ingraham: George Will is ‘sad and petty’ for urging votes against GOP

Fox News host Laura Ingraham slammed conservative columnist George Will on Friday for his op-ed urging Americans to vote against Republicans in November.

In a tweet, Ingraham responded to a post of Will’s op-ed in the Washington Post arguing that “Republican caucuses must be substantially reduced,” calling the writer’s words “sad and petty.”

Ingraham’s tweet came after Will penned a scathing op-ed urging voters to turn against the party whose president and vice president he has frequently criticized.

“Ryan and many other Republicans have become the president’s poodles, not because James Madison’s system has failed but because today’s abject careerists have failed to be worthy of it,” Will wrote, referring to Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.). – READ MORE

