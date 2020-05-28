Laura Ingraham: Democratic Governors ‘Endangering Their State’s Futures’ In Attempt To Take Out Trump

As summer quickly approaches, the question remains how long the COVID-19 lockdowns will continue in certain states and cities. In a segment on Tuesday’s “Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham argued there is “no good reason” to keep the lockdowns going, asserting it will only cripple the economy and help Democrats in the November election.

“Today the Dow jumped 500 points, almost closing above 25,000. Consumer confidence is rising. Investors across the board are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. And Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Utah, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi all run by pretty conservative governors. Well, you see, their life is finally getting back to normal,” Ingraham said, as reported by Fox News. “Even California’s lockdown lover, Gavin Newsom, he’s under pressure from lawsuits from small business owners and people in the faith community. And he has had to ease up also.”

States like Michigan, North Carolina, New York and Virginia (all run by Democrats) have signaled that they will keep the lockdowns going. Ingraham denounced them as frauds that are “endangering their state’s futures.”

“And as for those blue state governors, that just won’t accept yes for an answer. Well, don’t believe for a second their fraudulent justifications that it’s all for your own safety,” Ingraham warned. “You know, they always say that when they’re taking away your constitutional rights, but it’s becoming more obvious by the day that these power-hungry governors and radical mayors are endangering their state’s futures and will eventually see their states left behind.” – READ MORE

