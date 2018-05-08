True Pundit

Laura Ingraham Calls Out Double Standard On Conservative Women And The ‘Glass Ceiling’

Laura Ingraham called out “liberals” for not supporting women in power when the women are conservative.

Ingraham was tweeting in support of Gina Haspel, a nominee for the director of the CIA. – READ MORE

Laura Ingraham called out "liberals" for not supporting women in power when the women are conservative.

