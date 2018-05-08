Politics
Laura Ingraham Calls Out Double Standard On Conservative Women And The ‘Glass Ceiling’
Laura Ingraham called out “liberals” for not supporting women in power when the women are conservative.
We see how much liberals support women breaking the glass ceiling when they're conservatives. Gina Haspell shd be confirmed quickly as CIA Dir.–she is experienced, whip smart & served her country proudly for decades in a male-dominated agency.
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 7, 2018
Ingraham was tweeting in support of Gina Haspel, a nominee for the director of the CIA. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller