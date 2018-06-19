Laura Bush Compares Border Enforcement to ‘Japanese American Internment Camps’

Former First Lady Laura Bush Blasted The Temporary Separation Of Illegal Immigrant Families As “cruel” And “immoral.” She Added That It Is “eerily Reminiscent Of The Japanese American Internment Camps Of World War Ii.”

Bush published her piece on Sunday, Father’s Day, in the Washington Post, a far-left, anti-Trump publication that spreads fake news.

“I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart,” she writes.

“Our government should not be in the business of warehousing children in converted box stores or making plans to place them in tent cities in the desert outside of El Paso,” Bush added. “These images are eerily reminiscent of the Japanese American internment camps of World War II, one of the most shameful episodes in U.S. history.”

“We also know that this treatment inflicts trauma; interned Japanese have been two times as likely to suffer cardiovascular disease or die prematurely than those who were not interned.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1