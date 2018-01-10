The Latest: Power Outage at CES Conference in Las Vegas Spooks Geeks

(GIZMODO) Journalists, industry heads, and tech enthusiasts descended on Las Vegas this week for the annual CES showcase of bleeding-edge electronics. On Wednesday, everyone gathered around giant gleaming TVs, strapped on VR headsets, played fetch with robot dogs, and then the power blew out.

3:00 PM ET –

. #CESBLACKOUT all halls at Las Vegas Convention are without power an event staffer says and people are being asked to evacuate. No word on if/when power will be restored and people let back in. #ces2018 pic.twitter.com/tv4aI3bg7K — Ed Baig (@edbaig) January 10, 2018

2:30 pm ET –

BREAKING: Power goes out at CES, the largest consumer electronics show in the world. pic.twitter.com/SpClpe8Fjk — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) January 10, 2018

There is an isolated power outage at the Las Vegas Convention Center. We are working hard to resolve this and appreciate your patience. — CES (@CES) January 10, 2018

Yikes. The power just went out in the media room of the world’s largest technology show. Yup. All the irony. #CES2018 — Jen Dudley-Nicholson (@jendudley) January 10, 2018