Late Night Writer’s Sick ‘Joke’ About Barbara Bush Backfires Big Time

Former first lady Barbara Bush has passed away — but one of the writers for a blatantly left-leaning talk show couldn’t wait to turn the sad news into a platform of mockery.

Everyone, it seems, except for one of Stephen Colbert’s staff writers. Just hours after the news of Bush’s passing, “The Late Show” comedian Jen Spyra posted a tweet with a very different tone.

RIP Barbara Bush, the only woman who was 92 for 30 years. — Jen Spyra (@jenspyra) April 18, 2018

The post was clearly meant to tease the late first lady for her elderly appearance. Nothing says “comedy” quite like mocking the looks of a woman who lived over nine decades on the same night she died.

Over a thousand people commented on the tweet, but many of the responses called out the liberal show writer for being callous.

“Garbage tweet, for a garbage writer, of a garbage show. Fitting,” wrote Kyle Kashuv, one of the students who survived the Parkland school shooting. – READ MORE

