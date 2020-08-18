Lasting Immunity Develops After Even Mild COVID-19 Infection, Studies Find

Several new studies show that people who had even a mild coronavirus infection developed a lasting immunity to the virus.

The studies, none of which have yet been peer-reviewed, show that antibodies and immune cells known as B cells and T cells, which are able to recognize the SARS-CoV-2 virus, appear to be present months after infections have been cured.

One group of scientists “performed a longitudinal assessment of individuals recovered from mildly symptomatic COVID-19 to determine if they develop and sustain immunological memory against the virus,” their study says. “We found that recovered individuals developed SARS-CoV-2-specific IgG antibody and neutralizing plasma, as well as virus-specific memory B and T cells that not only persisted, but in some cases increased numerically over three months following symptom onset.”

“Furthermore, the SARS-CoV-2-specific memory lymphocytes exhibited characteristics associated with potent antiviral immunity: memory T cells secreted IFN-γ and expanded upon antigen re-encounter, while memory B cells expressed receptors capable of neutralizing virus when expressed as antibodies. These findings demonstrate that mild COVID-19 elicits memory lymphocytes that persist and display functional hallmarks associated with antiviral protective immunity,” the scientists wrote. – READ MORE

