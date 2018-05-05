Entertainment
‘Last Man Standing’ to return to TV next season
Tim Allen’s conservative-themed situation-comedy will be back on TV next season.
“Last Man Standing,” which was canceled last May after six seasons on ABC, will get a new lease on life on Fox, the New York Post reported Thursday.
The Page Six column reported that Mr. Allen’s show will return to Fox for the 2018-19 season.
“Allen has, per sources, signed a deal for a potential Season 7 and conversations are underway with key cast members and EPs from the original incarnation to join him,” Page Six wrote. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Tim Allen’s conservative-themed show will be back on TV next season. “Last Man Standing,” which was canceled last May after six seasons on ABC, will get a new lease on life on Fox, the New York Post reported Thursday.
The Washington Times