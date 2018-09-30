‘Last Man Standing’ Surges with Whopping 8 Million Viewers in Fox Premiere

The Hit Comedy Series Last Man Standing Posted A Historic Viewing During Its Friday Night Debut On Fox, Averaging A Whopping 8 Million Viewers In The All-important 18-49 Demo.

The Fox season seven series premiere, according to Variety, “was also Fox’s most-watched comedy on any night in nearly seven years, excluding NFL nights, and was by far the top-rated show of Friday night.”

Star Tim Allen took to Twitter on Friday to thank the fans who tuned in to watch the show on its new network.

Thanks from all of us for your eyes on our reBoot….next week is even better. @LastManStanding — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) September 29, 2018

Tim Allen is speaking out again about his role as the openly conservative Mike Baxter in FOX’s new hit sitcom “Last Man Standing” and the comparisons fans make between his character’s political views and Allen’s real-life persona.

The funnyman explained to Fox News that while he shares many traits with Baxter, he is dissimilar to the character he portrays on television.

“When you get into this world — these two guys are not the same guy. You know, Mike Baxter is much more tolerant of other ideas than me on stage. Me, personally — Tim Allen is nobody’s business, and really, who cares what I think,” he told Fox News earlier this month during a PaleyFest interview for “Last Man Standing” in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“Really, in my stand-up it has nothing to do with it. My comedy has been the same since I’ve been doing it for 33 years and it’s about the ultimate political divide — [between] men and women. I’ve been doing that — and that’s all it’s about. And underneath all of that is that you just don’t get the other side, but you love the other side.” – READ MORE