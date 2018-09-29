‘Last Man Standing’ star Tim Allen says it’s ‘nobody’s business’ what he thinks about politics

Tim Allen is speaking out again about his role as the openly conservative Mike Baxter in FOX’s new hit sitcom “Last Man Standing” and the comparisons fans make between his character’s political views and Allen’s real-life persona.

The funnyman explained to Fox News that while he shares many traits with Baxter, he is dissimilar to the character he portrays on television.

“When you get into this world — these two guys are not the same guy. You know, Mike Baxter is much more tolerant of other ideas than me on stage. Me, personally — Tim Allen is nobody’s business, and really, who cares what I think,” he told Fox News earlier this month during a PaleyFest interview for “Last Man Standing” in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“Really, in my stand-up it has nothing to do with it. My comedy has been the same since I’ve been doing it for 33 years and it’s about the ultimate political divide — [between] men and women. I’ve been doing that — and that’s all it’s about. And underneath all of that is that you just don’t get the other side, but you love the other side.” – READ MORE

Tim Allen will be returning to prime time this fall with the new FOX rendition of “Last Man Standing” after an unexpected hiatus following ABC’s abrupt cancellation of the show despite solid ratings and a loyal fan-base. Speculation at the time was that parent-company Disney axed the show because it centers on a Christian conservative patriarch that says politically incorrect things.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Allen triggered the Left again by injecting some sense into the national conversation regarding President Trump. While Allen doesn’t classify himself as a “Trump supporter” (he endorsed Kasich), the famed sitcom star believes that people need to calm down and look at the evidence, which shows that the economy is living up to the MAGA promise

(…)

Allen explored that a bit more by suggesting maybe some of Trump’s style could just be theater as he gets results people have long been waiting for:

Do I like him or agree with him? … I don’t know. Somebody got this NAFTA thing done. How did that happen? It’s like a slight of hand with this dude. There’s this smoke and smelly food but over here he just fixed a pothole. The theater of this is fascinating. He doesn’t do it very attractively but you don’t even realize the economy is doing better. Is it? There’s so much drama. Maybe it took this type of guy to get stuff done because it was so stuck in the mud. I’m just watching the theater of it and trying to keep my personal opinions out of it. What difference does it make whether I like him?– READ MORE